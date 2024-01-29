Icy Battleground

Spc. Tanner Cammett (left), bravo team leader, 1st squad, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), New Hampshire Army National Guard, discusses security team movement with Staff Sgt. Andrew Smith, 1st squad team leader, after he organized a collapse of their security area during a simulated combat cold weather training exercise, January 18, 2024, on the Glencliff Appalachian Trail in Warren, NH.



“The training was great, we had a lot of preparation and planning prior to hitting the ground,” said Smith. “We ran into roadblocks and logistical changes but adapted. While it was difficult, there was a valuable lesson in our overall resiliency.”

