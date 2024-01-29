Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Icy Battleground [Image 4 of 7]

    Icy Battleground

    WARREN, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Daryl Smith, a grenadier with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), New Hampshire Army National Guard, hikes through the snow with an almost eighty-pound rucksack to his platoon's first objective during a simulated combat cold weather training exercise, January 18, 2024, on the Glencliff Appalachian Trail in Warren, NH.

    “Our platoon was smart about our movements and wanted to get there and set up as soon as possible to prevent the other platoon from coming up that road,” said Smith. “It was a tough hike with a heavy pack at a fast speed but that kind of training is beneficial for all of us.”

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Icy Battleground [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Charlie Company
    Cold Weather Training
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire National Guard
    172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain)

