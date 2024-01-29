Spc. Daryl Smith, a grenadier with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), New Hampshire Army National Guard, hikes through the snow with an almost eighty-pound rucksack to his platoon's first objective during a simulated combat cold weather training exercise, January 18, 2024, on the Glencliff Appalachian Trail in Warren, NH.



“Our platoon was smart about our movements and wanted to get there and set up as soon as possible to prevent the other platoon from coming up that road,” said Smith. “It was a tough hike with a heavy pack at a fast speed but that kind of training is beneficial for all of us.”

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Icy Battleground [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.