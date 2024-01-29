Staff Sgt. Kyle Fales, squad leader with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), New Hampshire Army National Guard, conducts security during a stop to prevent enemy maneuver as part of a cold weather training exercise, January 17, 2024, on the Glencliff Appalachian Trail in Warren, NH.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 16:57
|Photo ID:
|8224310
|VIRIN:
|240117-Z-KB362-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|WARREN, NH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Icy Battleground [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT