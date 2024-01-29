Spc. Brandon Loura, an assistant anti-tank gunner with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), New Hampshire Army National Guard, shares water with a fellow infantryman after his own water source froze during a simulated combat cold weather training exercise, January 18, 2024, on the Glencliff Appalachian Trail in Warren, NH.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 16:57
|Photo ID:
|8224312
|VIRIN:
|240118-Z-KB362-1002
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|WARREN, NH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Icy Battleground [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
