Fifth graders help Army engineers

Fifth grade students at Zundy (zun DEE) Elementary School Wichita Falls, Texas in Richard Partridge's (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) STAAR skills class play the Missouri Basin Balancer video game that they had Beta tested in early December 2021 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division. His students played the game and then as part of their writing skills assignment, they had to document the errors they encountered while playing the game, which were reported to programmers at the USACE, Engineer Research and Development Center to be incorporated into the game.

In early December 2021, several 5th grade classes at Zundy (sun DEE) Elementary in Wichita Falls, Texas helped beta test the Missouri Basin Balancer web-based video game for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division.



The game began as an Omaha District Leadership Development Program project in 2013 an began initial programmer development through a contract with the Army's Aviation & Missile Research, Development, and Engineering Center, AMRDEC, in 2014. The game launched in 2015. Unfortunately, the game went offline in 2020 when the platform it was originally built on ended.



Throughout 2021, Michelle Shultz and Eileen Williamson original 2013 Omaha District Leadership Development Program members and Simone Cohen in the Omaha District worked with Dr. Jennerpher Bryner, a computer programmer at USACE's Engineer Research and Development Center, ERDC, to get the game updated.



Once the game was ready to test, Williamson, asked Richard Partridge, a college classmate and former Wichita Falls Independent School District coworker for help. Partridge's classes are a computer technology (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) STAAR skills class. His students played the game and then as part of their writing skills assignment, they had to document the errors they encountered while playing the game. They reported the errors to Williamson who reviewed them and submitted them to Dr. Bryner to address in the game's programming.



The game is expected to launch later this week as part of National Engineer Week.



February 20-26 is National Engineer Week and even virtual relationships such as this one can play a large part in building future relationships that will promote STEM opportunities to communities across the U.S.