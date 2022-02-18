Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Broll of Dr. Jennerpher Bryner from the USACE, Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg, Miss., the computer programmer who updated the Missouri River Basin Balancer video game and worked with the feeback provided by the Zundy Elementary students who beta tested the video game.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 19:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834130
    VIRIN: 220218-A-RO090-166
    Filename: DOD_108851508
    Length: 00:13:44
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US
    Hometown: VICKSBURG, MS, US
    Hometown: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US

    This work, Basin Balancer Video Game, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Video Game
    STEM
    outreach
    Missouri River
    ERDC
    Basin Balancer

