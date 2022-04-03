Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Colonel Geoff Van Epps, Northwestern Division commander thanks fifth grade students at Zundy (zun DEE) Elementary School in Wichita Falls, Texas in Richard Partridge's STAAR skills class for beta testing the Missouri Basin Balancer video game in early December 2021 and encourages their continued success.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 19:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834126
    VIRIN: 220304-A-RO090-447
    Filename: DOD_108851439
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US
    Hometown: VICKSBURG, MS, US
    Hometown: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basin Balancer Video Game, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fifth graders help Army engineers

    TAGS

    STEM
    Outreach
    Missouri River
    Basin Balancer

