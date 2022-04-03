Colonel Geoff Van Epps, Northwestern Division commander thanks fifth grade students at Zundy (zun DEE) Elementary School in Wichita Falls, Texas in Richard Partridge's STAAR skills class for beta testing the Missouri Basin Balancer video game in early December 2021 and encourages their continued success.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 19:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834126
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-RO090-447
|Filename:
|DOD_108851439
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Hometown:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Hometown:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Hometown:
|WICHITA FALLS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Basin Balancer Video Game, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fifth graders help Army engineers
