Basin Balancer Video Game

Mr. John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’, Missouri River Basin Water Management Division thanks 5th grade students at Zundy (zun DEE) Elementary School Wichita Falls, Texas in Richard Partridge's (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) STAAR skills class for beta testing the Missouri River Basin Balancer game in early December 2021.
Partridge's students played the game and then as part of their writing skills assignment, documented the errors they encountered while playing the game, which were reported to programmers at the USACE, Engineer Research and Development Center to be incorporated into game fixes.
Fifth graders help Army engineers
