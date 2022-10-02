Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Fifth grade students at Zundy (zun DEE) Elementary School Wichita Falls, Texas in Richard Partridge's (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) STAAR skills class play the Missouri Basin Balancer video game that they had Beta tested in early December 2021 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division.
    His students played the game and then as part of their writing skills assignment, they documented the errors they encountered while playing the game, which were reported to programmers at the USACE, Engineer Research and Development Center to be incorporated into game fixed.

    Fifth graders help Army engineers

