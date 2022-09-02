video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll video from February 9, 2022 the behind the spillway gates at Fort Peck Dam in Montana. Lake elevation on that day was 2223.23 feet, which was 10.77 feet below the base of the annual flood control elevation of 2234 feet. Montana experienced significant drought conditions in 2021. During normal or high runoff years, water is captured above the annual flood control elevation and then released during the summer, fall and winter to return to the elevation of 2234 feet before the target date of March 1 in preparation for spring runoff. (Video by Sue Dalbey, Fort Peck Project.)