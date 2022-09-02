Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT PECK, MT, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    B-Roll video from February 9, 2022 the behind the spillway gates at Fort Peck Dam in Montana. Lake elevation on that day was 2223.23 feet, which was 10.77 feet below the base of the annual flood control elevation of 2234 feet. Montana experienced significant drought conditions in 2021. During normal or high runoff years, water is captured above the annual flood control elevation and then released during the summer, fall and winter to return to the elevation of 2234 feet before the target date of March 1 in preparation for spring runoff. (Video by Sue Dalbey, Fort Peck Project.)

    Montana
    Fort Peck
    Missouri River

