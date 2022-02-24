video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Audio only - Richard Partridge discusses the experiences his fifth grade students at Zundy (zun DEE) Elementary School in Wichita Falls, Texas in his (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) STAAR skills class had while beta testing the Missouri Basin Balancer video game.

His students beta tested the game in early December 2021 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division as part of a writing skills assignment, where they documented the errors they encountered while playing the game, which were reported to programmers at the USACE, Engineer Research and Development Center to be incorporated into game fixes.