Audio only - Richard Partridge discusses the experiences his fifth grade students at Zundy (zun DEE) Elementary School in Wichita Falls, Texas in his (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) STAAR skills class had while beta testing the Missouri Basin Balancer video game.
His students beta tested the game in early December 2021 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division as part of a writing skills assignment, where they documented the errors they encountered while playing the game, which were reported to programmers at the USACE, Engineer Research and Development Center to be incorporated into game fixes.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 19:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834125
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-RO090-835
|Filename:
|DOD_108851438
|Length:
|00:08:14
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Hometown:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Hometown:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Hometown:
|WICHITA FALLS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Basin Balancer Video Game, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fifth graders help Army engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT