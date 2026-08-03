U.S. Soldiers who graduated from the Tactical Field Readiness Training Center (TFRTC) pose for a group photo with cadre and leaders at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 31, 2026. Family members and leaders joined the ceremony to recognize the Soldiers' accomplishments and celebrate their commitment to maintaining Army readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9847516
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-KP870-1374
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|955.64 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.