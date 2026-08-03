U.S. Army Pfc. Samuel A. McNaughton, assigned to the 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, receives his graduation certificate during Tactical Field Readiness Training Center (TFRTC) graduation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 31, 2026. TFRTC combines classroom instruction with realistic field scenarios to build confidence and prepare Soldiers for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9847512
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-KP870-1249
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|562.34 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.