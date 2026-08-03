593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation

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U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Karina Tyree-Williams addresses Soldiers during the Tactical Field Readiness Training Center (TFRTC) graduation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 31, 2026. TFRTC prepares Soldiers to deploy by reinforcing warrior tasks, tactical proficiency and readiness for future operational assignments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)