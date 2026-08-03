593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Boersema, commander of the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, congratulates U.S. Army Spc. Trisha David, assigned to the 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, during the Tactical Field Readiness Training Center (TFRTC) graduation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 31, 2026. Recognizing Soldiers' accomplishments reinforces readiness and highlights the importance of maintaining tactical proficiency across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9847511
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-KP870-1188
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|552.65 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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