593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Boersema, commander of the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Graulau, command sergeant major of the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, observe the Tactical Field Readiness Training Center (TFRTC) graduation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 31, 2026. Senior leader engagement recognizes Soldiers' achievements and demonstrates the command's commitment to building a ready and capable force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)