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    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation [Image 6 of 8]

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    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Boersema, commander of the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Graulau, command sergeant major of the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, observe the Tactical Field Readiness Training Center (TFRTC) graduation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 31, 2026. Senior leader engagement recognizes Soldiers' achievements and demonstrates the command's commitment to building a ready and capable force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 17:03
    Photo ID: 9847514
    VIRIN: 260731-A-KP870-1308
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 528.98 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation
    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation
    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation
    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation
    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation
    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation
    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation
    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation

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