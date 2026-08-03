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    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation [Image 5 of 8]

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    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Pfc. Christopher Welsh, assigned to the 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, poses with a certificate after graduating from the Tactical Field Readiness Training Center (TFRTC) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 31, 2026. TFRTC strengthens individual Soldier skills while improving unit readiness for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 17:03
    Photo ID: 9847513
    VIRIN: 260731-A-KP870-1296
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 562.11 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation
    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation
    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation
    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation
    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation
    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation
    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation
    593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation

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