593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation

U.S. Army Pfc. Christopher Welsh, assigned to the 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, poses with a certificate after graduating from the Tactical Field Readiness Training Center (TFRTC) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 31, 2026. TFRTC strengthens individual Soldier skills while improving unit readiness for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9847513
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-KP870-1296
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|562.11 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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