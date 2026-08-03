593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation

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U.S. Army Pfc. Christopher Welsh, assigned to the 593rd Corps Sustainment Command, poses with a certificate after graduating from the Tactical Field Readiness Training Center (TFRTC) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 31, 2026. TFRTC strengthens individual Soldier skills while improving unit readiness for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)