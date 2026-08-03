593rd CSC Hosts Tactical Field Readiness Training Center Graduation

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U.S. Soldiers who graduated from the Tactical Field Readiness Training Center (TFRTC) pose for a group photo with cadre and leaders at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 31, 2026. TFRTC develops Soldiers' tactical proficiency and readiness to support operations across the Indo-Pacific and wherever the Army is called. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)