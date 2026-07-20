U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony

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Malaysian army Mejar Dr. Mohd Afham Abdul Kadir, commander of Company B, 1st Medical Battalion, Royal Medical Corps, pins new rank insignia onto Lans Korperal Muhammad Izham Shazrul Bin Mohd Idrus during a joint promotion ceremony near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Held alongside leadership from the Illinois Army National Guard's 709th Medical Company Area Support during Exercise Keris Strike 26, the ceremony recognized the advancement of U.S. and Malaysian medical personnel while fostering bilateral military ties across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)