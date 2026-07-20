U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Jacob Ambrose (right), commander, 709th Medical Company Area Support, Illinois Army National Guard, congratulates Malaysian army Lans Korperal Muhammad Izham Shazrul Bin Mohd Idrus (left), assigned to Company B, 1st Medical Battalion, Royal Medical Corps, during a joint promotion ceremony near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Held during Exercise Keris Strike 26, the ceremony recognized the advancement of U.S. and Malaysian medical personnel while highlighting the strong bilateral partnership between partner forces in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)