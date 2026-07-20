U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 709th Medical Company Area Support, Illinois Army National Guard, pose for a group photo with Malaysian army Soldiers assigned to Company B, 1st Medical Battalion, Royal Medical Corps, 5th Infantry Division, following a joint promotion ceremony near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Held during Exercise Keris Strike 26, the ceremony highlighted bilateral medical readiness, mutual respect and the strong partnership shared between the two forces in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)