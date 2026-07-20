U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony

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U.S. Army Maj. Jacob Ambrose, commander, 709th Medical Company Area Support, Illinois Army National Guard places a boonie hat featuring the new rank insignia on 1st Lt. Howard Mosley III, a treatment and evacuation platoon leader assigned to the 709th MCAS during a joint promotion ceremony near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Held during Exercise Keris Strike 26, the ceremony recognized the advancement of U.S. and Malaysian medical personnel while highlighting bilateral cooperation and camaraderie between partner forces in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)