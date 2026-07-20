U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony

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From left, Malaysian army Lans Korperal Muhammad Aiman Al-Akhtar Bin Mohd Rizuan, Lans Korperal Muhammad Faizul Naim Bin Hazman, Lans Korperal Muhammad Izham Shazrul Bin Mohd Idrus, and Sarjan Kenny Debaptist, all assigned to Company B, 1st Medical Battalion, Royal Medical Corps, 5th Infantry Division, stand in formation alongside U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Howard Mosley III, a treatment and evacuation platoon leader with the 709th Medical Company Area Support, Illinois Army National Guard, as they await to be recognized during a joint promotion ceremony near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Held during Exercise Keris Strike 26, the ceremony recognized the advancement of all five Soldiers while celebrating bilateral partnership and shared professional milestones in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)