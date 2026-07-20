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    U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

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    U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Malaysian army soldiers assigned to Company B, 1st Medical Battalion, Royal Medical Corps, 5th Infantry Division, stand in formation alongside U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 709th Medical Company Area Support, Illinois Army National Guard, during a joint promotion ceremony near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Held during Exercise Keris Strike 26, the ceremony recognized individual advancements while showcasing the strong bilateral partnership and shared commitment of medical personnel from both nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 20:33
    Photo ID: 9845437
    VIRIN: 260705-A-DB402-8880
    Resolution: 1600x854
    Size: 713.09 KB
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony
    U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony
    U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony
    U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony
    U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony
    U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony
    U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony
    U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony

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    promotion ceremony
    Illinois Army National Guard
    Malaysian Army
    Medical Training
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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