U.S., Malaysian armies strengthen bilateral ties with joint promotion ceremony

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Malaysian army soldiers assigned to Company B, 1st Medical Battalion, Royal Medical Corps, 5th Infantry Division, stand in formation alongside U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 709th Medical Company Area Support, Illinois Army National Guard, during a joint promotion ceremony near Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia, July 20, 2026. Held during Exercise Keris Strike 26, the ceremony recognized individual advancements while showcasing the strong bilateral partnership and shared commitment of medical personnel from both nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)