Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members

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Oregon’s First Spouse Aimee Kotek Wilson (left) talks with Oregon Air National Guard Capt. Kalene Kaplan, camp name Starbuck (right), at the Sandcastle Building contest on July 28, 2026, as part of Camp Rosenbaum, a youth citizenship camp held each year at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, and is a joint partnership between the Oregon Air National Guard, Home Forward, the Portland Police Department, and other area first responders. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)