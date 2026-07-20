Oregon Chief Master Sgt. (ret.) Shelly Davison, camp name ‘Camera Bag’ (left), Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank, camp name ‘High Rise’ (right), take a break from taking photographs of campers during the Sandcastle Building contest on July 28, 2026, as part of Camp Rosenbaum, a youth citizenship camp held each year at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, and is a joint partnership between the Oregon Air National Guard, Home Forward, the Portland Police Department, and other area first responders. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 17:56
|Photo ID:
|9841516
|VIRIN:
|260728-Z-CH590-1306
|Resolution:
|6128x4086
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members [Image 24 of 24], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
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