Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members

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Oregon Chief Master Sgt. (ret.) Shelly Davison, camp name ‘Camera Bag’ (left), Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank, camp name ‘High Rise’ (right), take a break from taking photographs of campers during the Sandcastle Building contest on July 28, 2026, as part of Camp Rosenbaum, a youth citizenship camp held each year at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, and is a joint partnership between the Oregon Air National Guard, Home Forward, the Portland Police Department, and other area first responders. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)