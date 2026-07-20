Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members

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Leslie Crehan, camp name ‘Moonglow’ (center), demonstrates how campers make leather goods on July 28, 2026, at Camp Rosenbaum, held each summer at the Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center near Warrenton, Oregon. Oregon’s First Spouse Aimee Kotek Wilson (center left) and other Very Important Guests at Camp Rosenbaum were present during a tour of Camp Rosenbaum, a youth citizenship camp held each year at Camp Rilea and is a joint partnership between the Oregon Air National Guard, Home Forward, the Portland Police Department, and other area first responders. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)