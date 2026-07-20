Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members

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Camp Rosenbaum Director Chris Skidmore, Camp name 'Skid Mark', speaks with one of the Very Important Guests” during a tour of Camp Rosenbaum, a Youth Citizenship Camp held each summer at the Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center near Warrenton, Oregon, on July 28, 2026. Camp Rosenbaum is a youth citizenship camp held each year at Camp Rilea and is a joint partnership between the Oregon Air National Guard, Home Forward, the Portland Police Department, and other area first responders. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)