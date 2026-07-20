Oregon’s First Spouse Aimee Kotek Wilson (left) works with a camper at Camp Rosenbaum, a youth citizenship camp held each year at Camp Rilea and is a joint partnership between the Oregon Air National Guard, Home Forward, the Portland Police Department, and other area first responders. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 17:56
|Photo ID:
|9841509
|VIRIN:
|260728-Z-CH590-1116
|Resolution:
|6103x4015
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members [Image 24 of 24], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
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