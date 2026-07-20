Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members

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Campers, counselors, and other volunteer staff at Camp Rosenbaum enjoy the activities in the ‘Club House’ atmosphere at Camp Rosenbaum, a Youth Citizenship Camp, held at the Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center, near Warrenton, Oregon, on July 28, 2026. Camp Rosenbaum is a youth citizenship camp held each year at Camp Rilea and is a joint partnership between the Oregon Air National Guard, Home Forward, the Portland Police Department, and other area first responders. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)