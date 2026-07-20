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    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members [Image 12 of 24]

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    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members

    WARRENTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Mark Rosenbaum speaks with one of the Very Important Guests” during a tour of Camp Rosenbaum, a Youth Citizenship Camp held each summer at the Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center near Warrenton, Oregon, on July 28, 2026. Camp Rosenbaum is a youth citizenship camp held each year at Camp Rilea and is a joint partnership between the Oregon Air National Guard, Home Forward, the Portland Police Department, and other area first responders. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 17:56
    Photo ID: 9841502
    VIRIN: 260728-Z-CH590-1120
    Resolution: 3933x3933
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: WARRENTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members [Image 24 of 24], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members
    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members

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    Forever young: Camp Rosenbaum thrives with the spirited support of its retired military members

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    Oregon Coast
    Camp Rosenbaum
    Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center
    142nd Wing
    Oregon National Guard
    Air National Guard

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