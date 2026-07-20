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    388 AMXS Activation [Image 11 of 11]

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    388 AMXS Activation

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper 

    388th Fighter Wing

    The new patch for the 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron revealed at the 388 AMXS activation ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, UT, July 29, 2026. During this ceremony, the 4th, 34th, and 421st FGS units were deactivated and subsequently merged into the newly activated 388th AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 12:03
    Photo ID: 9840279
    VIRIN: 260729-F-KY209-1021
    Resolution: 5463x4370
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 388 AMXS Activation [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Activation
    Airpower
    Ceremony
    Maintenance

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