U.S. Air Force Col. Jessica Williams, 388 Maintenance Group commander, and Maj. Dustin Woosley, 388 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, pass the guide-on to symbolize the unit's transfer of command during the 388 AMXS activation ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, UT, July 29, 2026. During this ceremony, the 4th, 34th, and 421st FGS units were deactivated and subsequently merged into the newly activated 388th AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 12:03
|Photo ID:
|9840270
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-KY209-1017
|Resolution:
|5277x4222
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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