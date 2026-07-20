388 AMXS Activation

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jessica Williams, 388 Maintenance Group commander, and Maj. Dustin Woosley, 388 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, prepare to activate the 388 AMXS during the activation ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, UT, July 29, 2026. During this ceremony, the 4th, 34th, and 421st FGS units were deactivated and subsequently merged into the newly activated 388th AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)