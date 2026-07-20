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U.S. Air Force Airmen newly merged into the 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron stand at parade rest during the 388 AMXS activation ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, UT, July 29, 2026. During this ceremony, the 4th, 34th, and 421st FGS units were deactivated and subsequently merged into the newly activated 388th AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)