388 AMXS Activation

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Three formations from the 4th, 34th, and 421st Fighter Generation Squadrons stand by during the 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron activation ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, UT, July 29, 2026. During this ceremony, the 4th, 34th, and 421st FGS units were deactivated and subsequently merged into the newly activated 388th AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)