388 AMXS Activation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Dustin Woosley, 388 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, renders his first salute to the 388 AMXS during the activation ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, UT, July 29, 2026. During this ceremony, the 4th, 34th, and 421st FGS units were deactivated and subsequently merged into the newly activated 388th AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)