388 AMXS Activation

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan Sheikh, Maj. Adam Marthaler, and Lt. Col. Cahn Wadhams, commanders of the 4th, 34th, and 341st Fighter Generation Squadrons, prepare for their guide-ons to be raveled to signify their respective units' deactivations during the 388 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron activation ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, UT, July 29, 2026. During this ceremony, the 4th, 34th, and 421st FGS units were deactivated and subsequently merged into the newly activated 388th AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)