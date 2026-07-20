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    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills [Image 8 of 8]

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    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills

    PLAYAS, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, conduct a vehicle extraction of an isolated person during Exercise Savage Jackal at Playas, New Mexico, July 26, 2026. Vehicle extraction training enhanced the squadron's capability to recover isolated personnel from damaged vehicles while preparing rescue forces to respond to complex, real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 16:07
    Photo ID: 9838773
    VIRIN: 260726-F-MO337-1134
    Resolution: 3697x2467
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: PLAYAS, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills

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    TAGS

    57 RQS, 31 FW, Pararescueman, Readiness, CSAR, Personnel Recovery

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