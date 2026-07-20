Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills

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U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, conduct a vehicle extraction of an isolated person during Exercise Savage Jackal at Playas, New Mexico, July 26, 2026. Vehicle extraction training enhanced the squadron's capability to recover isolated personnel from damaged vehicles while preparing rescue forces to respond to complex, real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)