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    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills [Image 7 of 8]

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    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills

    PLAYAS, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, provides security from the back of a military vehicle during a personnel recovery exercise at Playas, New Mexico, July 26, 2026. Exercise Savage Jackal is a deployment certification training that validated the 57th Rescue Squadron's ability to execute personnel recovery missions across a range of realistic scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 16:07
    Photo ID: 9838770
    VIRIN: 260726-F-MO337-1133
    Resolution: 4032x2647
    Size: 727.7 KB
    Location: PLAYAS, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills

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    TAGS

    57 RQS, 31 FW, Pararescueman, Readiness, CSAR, Personnel Recovery

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