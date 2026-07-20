Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills

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A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, provides security from the back of a military vehicle during a personnel recovery exercise at Playas, New Mexico, July 26, 2026. Exercise Savage Jackal is a deployment certification training that validated the 57th Rescue Squadron's ability to execute personnel recovery missions across a range of realistic scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)