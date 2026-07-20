A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, provides security from the back of a military vehicle during a personnel recovery exercise at Playas, New Mexico, July 26, 2026. Exercise Savage Jackal is a deployment certification training that validated the 57th Rescue Squadron's ability to execute personnel recovery missions across a range of realistic scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9838770
|VIRIN:
|260726-F-MO337-1133
|Resolution:
|4032x2647
|Size:
|727.7 KB
|Location:
|PLAYAS, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.