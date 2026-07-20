Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills

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U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, load a Polaris MRZR onto a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 24, 2026. As part of Exercise Savage Jackal, a deployment certification exercise, pararescuemen tested their ability to integrate MRZRs into personnel recovery missions across complex terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)