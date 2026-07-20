U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, load a Polaris MRZR onto a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 24, 2026. As part of Exercise Savage Jackal, a deployment certification exercise, pararescuemen tested their ability to integrate MRZRs into personnel recovery missions across complex terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9838760
|VIRIN:
|260725-F-MO337-1026
|Resolution:
|5750x3826
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.