(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, sit in a Polaris MRZR during Exercise Savage Jackal near Tucson, Arizona, July 24, 2026. Operating under limited visibility challenged the pararescuemen to execute personnel recovery missions while maintaining effective communication, navigation and tactical coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 16:07
    Photo ID: 9838763
    VIRIN: 260725-F-MO337-1043
    Resolution: 5460x3633
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills
    Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    57 RQS, 31 FW, Pararescueman, Readiness, CSAR, Personnel Recovery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery