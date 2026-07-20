Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills

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U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, sit in a Polaris MRZR during Exercise Savage Jackal near Tucson, Arizona, July 24, 2026. Operating under limited visibility challenged the pararescuemen to execute personnel recovery missions while maintaining effective communication, navigation and tactical coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)