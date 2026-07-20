Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, coordinate the next phase of their mission during Exercise Savage Jackal near Tucson, Arizona, July 24, 2026. This exercise challenged rescue forces to execute time-sensitive personnel recovery missions in full darkness, reinforcing their ability to operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)