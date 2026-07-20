Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills

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U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, sit in a Polaris MRZR during Exercise Savage Jackal near Tucson, Arizona, July 24, 2026. Night operations strengthened the squadron's ability to execute rescue missions in degraded conditions where speed, precision and teamwork are essential to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)