Exercise Savage Jackal: 57 RQS sharpens personnel recovery skills

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A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, adjusts his headset microphone after loading a Polaris MRZR onto a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 24, 2026. Integrating MRZRs into Exercise Savage Jackal improved the team's ability to rapidly reposition rescue personnel and equipment while maintaining operational flexibility during simulated combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)