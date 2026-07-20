ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — U.S. Coast Guard National Strike Force Coordination Center personel stand in formation during a change of command ceremony held at the Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Timothy Tamargo
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9835562
|VIRIN:
|260728-G-VS714-1329
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Coast Guard National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
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