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    Coast Guard National Strike Force receives new commanding officer

    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer

    Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Christopher Rosen relieved Capt....... read more read more

    ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Story by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard PIAT

    Coast Guard National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Coast Guard Capt. Christopher Rosen relieved Capt. Carolyn Moberley as Commander of the Coast Guard National Strike Force and Commanding Officer of the National Strike Force Coordination Center during a change of command ceremony held at the Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
    Rear Adm. Robert Berry, Director of the Coast Guard Special Missions Command Pre-Commissioning Team, presided over the ceremony.

    During the ceremony, Moberley was recognized for outstanding meritorious service as the Commander of the NSF and Commanding Officer of the NSFCC from June 2023 to July 2026.

    Moberley will be departing for her next assignment as the Atlantic Area Preparedness Division Chief in Portsmouth, Va.

    Rosen has served as the Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Incident Management Assist Team (CG-IMAT) since July 2024. Prior to this assignment, he served as Chief ofResponseat Sector Maryland-NCR and Executive Assistant tothe Director ofDepartment of Homeland SecurityJoint Task Force–East.

    The NSF provides highly trained, experienced personnel and specialized equipment to Coast Guard and other federal agencies to facilitate preparedness for and response to oil and hazardous substance pollution incidents to protect public health and the environment. The NSF’s area of responsibility covers all Coast Guard Districts and Federal Response Regions.

    The NSF is comprised of more than 300 active duty, civilian, reserve and auxiliary personnel. The NSF units include the NSFCC, the Atlantic Strike Team, the Gulf Strike Team, the Pacific Strike Team, the Coast Guard Incident Management Assist Team, and the Public Information Assist Team.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 12:59
    Story ID: 570877
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0

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    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer

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