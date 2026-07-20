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    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer [Image 8 of 16]

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    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard PIAT

    ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Christopher Rosen relieved Capt. Carolyn Moberley as Commander of the Coast Guard National Strike Force and Commanding Officer of the National Strike Force Coordination Center during a change of command ceremony held at the Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

    Rear Adm. Robert Berry, Director of the Coast Guard Special Missions Command Pre-Commissioning Team, presided over the ceremony.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Timothy Tamargo

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 12:54
    Photo ID: 9835553
    VIRIN: 260728-G-VS714-1471
    Resolution: 7994x5329
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer

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