National Strike Force receives new commanding officer

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ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Christopher Rosen relieved Capt. Carolyn Moberley as Commander of the Coast Guard National Strike Force and Commanding Officer of the National Strike Force Coordination Center during a change of command ceremony held at the Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, Tuesday, July 28, 2026.







U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Timothy Tamargo