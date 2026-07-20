National Strike Force receives new commanding officer

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ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Carolyn Moberley conducts a personnel inspection during a change of command ceremony held at the Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, Tuesday, July 28, 2026.



Rear Adm. Robert Berry, Director of the Coast Guard Special Missions Command Pre-Commissioning Team, presided over the ceremony.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Timothy Tamargo